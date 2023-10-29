3 teams that can rescue Dalvin Cook from the New York Jets
Dalvin Cook is unhappy with his New York Jets role. Here are a few potential saviors ahead of the Halloween trade deadline.
1. Los Angeles Rams
With Cam Akers gone and Kyren Williams on IR after an ankle injury in Week 6, the Los Angeles Rams' backfield boils down to a ragtag group of Darrell Henderson, Royce Freeman, and Myles Gaskin. The timeshare between Henderson and Freeman was fairly successful last week, but it wouldn't be shocking for the Rams to seek an upgrade.
One has to believe Cook still has enough left in the tank to make a material impact on the Rams' struggling offense. There's still firepower there — Matthew Stafford's connection with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua is infallible and Sean McVay is one of the league's brightest offensive minds — and Los Angeles isn't terribly far removed from Super Bowl contention.
Of course, age and money problems have led the Rams astray. At 3-4, the Rams are running out of time to salvage the campaign. It may be time to bite the bullet and rebuild after years of expensive, high-profile trades and an unwavering commitment to winning. The Rams are fresh off a miserable 5-12 season and the future appears bleak. On the other hand, it could behoove Los Angeles to at least feign competitiveness to keep McVay invested for the long haul.
Cook shouldn't cost much and he can certainly help the offense. He hasn't found much room to run behind the Jets' shoddy offensive line, but Los Angeles' balanced passing attack figures to beneficially complement Cook's power running on early downs. Henderson and Freeman both have incredibly small sample sizes this season — essentially one game each of real work — but neither profiles as meaningfully better than Cook. Not yet, at least.