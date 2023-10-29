3 teams that can rescue Dalvin Cook from the New York Jets
Dalvin Cook is unhappy with his New York Jets role. Here are a few potential saviors ahead of the Halloween trade deadline.
2. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are another team in the market for a RB, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Gus Edwards has performed adequately in the No. 1 spot, but he's far from the most explosive or accomplished option at the position.
Both Edwards (4.0) and second option Justice Hill (4.8) average more yards per carry than Cook, but it's difficult to ignore Cook's track record. He was unequivocally one of the best runners in the NFL for four years. He made a Pro Bowl and rushed for 1,173 yards last season. It's not unreasonable to look at his diminished role in New York, combined with the general malaise of that offense, and think a change of scenery could make all the difference.
Cook would give the Ravens a more experienced option to split carries with Edwards. Baltimore has fared well in the red zone this season, but Cook is a particularly physical runner who typically thrives at the goal line. He's a real potential boon for the offense, whether it's situationally or as the new No. 1.
Lamar Jackson has called for more help at WR — and maybe the Ravens should prioritize that position over RB — but even Jackson needs a reliable run game outside his improvisational scurries. Cook gets the chance to carve out a more consistent role here, while also moving to a contender with the inside track to winning their division.