Prove it: 3 Davante Adams trades Raiders can’t possibly turn down
The Las Vegas Raiders aren't going to trade Davante Adams, right? Right???
The Las Vegas Raiders are not expected to trade Davante Adams.... but a 30-12 loss to Tyson Bagent and the Chicago Bears has a tendency to change how teams think. Now 3-4, the Raiders are due for a frank and honest front-office discussion ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
What is the direction of this franchise? If Las Vegas cannot come up with a suitable answer, then it's time to break it down and build it back up — starting with the 2024 NFL Draft. The Raiders are in second place in the AFC West, but the Chiefs are runaway favorites there. Vegas has very little chance of achieving anything more than a fringe wild card spot.
The Josh McDaniels experience has been a big, unequivocal negative. Jimmy Garoppolo replacing Derek Carr? Definitely not an upgrade. The energy has around the franchise is toxic, with Hunter Renfrow pining for a trade and Davante Adams openly questioning the team's competitive identity.
Las Vegas can posture all it wants, but it's hard to imagine Adams is completely off the table. He's only guaranteed under contract through 2024 and the Raiders don't have much in terms of positive momentum at the moment. If the right offer comes along, it would be irresponsible not to consider it.
Here are a few teams who could get into the mix with a mega-offer.
3. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are 5-2 with a dominant defense and one of the league's top QBs in Lamar Jackson. The offense finally found sustained life in their Week 7 win over the Lions, with Jackson authoring his best game of the season in a blowout 38-6 victory.
Still, if there's a glaring hole on the Ravens' roster, it's the WR room. Zay Flowers has emerged as a sparky No. 1 receiver in his rookie campaign, but the first-round speedster is the only consistent pass-catcher outside of tight end Mark Andrews. The Odell Beckham experience has been muted and Rashod Bateman is fine — nothing more, nothing less — as the nominal WR3.
Baltimore would benefit across the board from Adams' arrival. It would empower Jackson to get more bold in the pocket. It would solve red zone concerns while positioning Flowers in more favorable matchups as a lightning-quick second option. With Adams and Andrews on the flanks, combined with Jackson's ability to create with his legs, defenses would run into problems galore.
The Ravens invested in Jackson. Now it's time to invest in his supporting cast. The AFC North is wide open for the Ravens, who hold a half-game lead over Pittsburgh and Cleveland. This looks like Baltimore's best opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl since the Flacco-Harbaugh era. Time to push all the chips in and trade for a game-changer in Adams.