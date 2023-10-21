NFL Rumors: Raiders reach massive decision on Davante Adams trade
What does the future hold for Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams?
Davante Adams has already been involved in one blockbuster trade in his career. In 2022, Adams made it abundantly clear he had no intention of playing under the franchise tag. So, much to Aaron Rodgers' chagrin, the Green Bay Packers shipped him off to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second-round pick.
Adams would then become the highest-paid wideout in the league, while Green Bay would never quite recover from their decision to deal away Rodgers' preferred target.
Although the Raiders were 6-11, Adams had a fantastic first season in the Sin City. He caught 100 passes and led the league with 14 touchdowns, converting his receptions into over 1,500 yards for a second straight season. Even without Rodgers, Adams was still plenty productive with Derek Carr slinging him the rock.
This season, the Raiders have decided to roll with a new signal-caller in Jimmy Garoppolo. Adams is averaging fewer yards per game and reception, but his success rate and catch rate are higher. It's a different role, but the 31-year-old remains as impressive -- and as important -- to the Raiders as he was before.
NFL Rumors: Raiders won't trade Davante Adams at deadline
Interest in Adams around the NFL has remained high, as Adams is a marquee, proven wide receiver who has the skill set to mesh well with any quarterback or offensive system. He can win contested catches, own the middle of the field, take the top off a defense, and move the chains in the quick-hit passing game.
However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders have no interest in parting ways with their most prized player ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline. Despite Adams' public frustration with a pedestrian offense on a mediocre 3-3 team, Las Vegas will not cut ties with the receiver to gun for some draft picks.
The close relationship between Adams and Carr, dating back to their days at Fresno State, has likely made things difficult for the receiver in Las Vegas after the organization decided to switch quarterbacks. It seems like, for Adams, the key is getting more involved and getting an opportunity to make more impactful plays to help the team win.
It seems like it would be a wise decision for the Raiders to try and help get Adams the rock more before entertaining the idea of trading him. If things don't get better at the end of the campaign, maybe an offseason move will be in order. After all, the trade interest shouldn't change one bit.