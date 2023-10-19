Trade looks like only answer for Davante Adams, Raiders
Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders cannot agree on his usage or role in the offense. Something has to give, or it might be time to cut bait.
By Mark Powell
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been unhappy for quite some time. While Adams remains one of the best players at his position in the sport, his newfound camaraderie with Jimmy Garoppolo was short-lived when the quarterback was taken to the hospital during last week's game.
It's unclear exactly when Garoppolo will come back, or if it will make a difference. As the NFL trade deadline looms, Adams is an intriguing name to watch. If the Raiders decide to rebuild in the fly, he will almost certainly get them the best trade return of any player on their current roster. After Vegas's recent win over the New England Patriots, Adams discussed his role in the offense after catching six passes for just north of 70 yards.
Davante Adams unhappy about Raiders role
"I'm a human being and I have extremely high standards for myself in this offense," said Adams. "I'm sure people are thinking, 'They won the game, why is there an issue?' I mean, you see why it's an issue. Y'all should know who I am, know what I'm about at this point ... when you're a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses -- it's greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game. That's my purpose for being here. I'm not here just to hang out; I came here to win and to do it the right way."
Josh McDaniels noted this as well, saying he appreciates Adams' competitiveness, and that it's his job to scheme Adams open. "He's got a great attitude and mindset," McDaniels stated.
While Adams did like the statement McDaniels made, he also made one thing clear -- words are not actions.
"It definitely makes you feel better that other people see it the same way as you, but that don't fix it," he said. "You've still got to do something about it as a whole. Not [McDaniels], but as a whole. We've still got to find a way to get it going, but obviously, it makes me feel a little better knowing that I'm not crazy, that people are thinking the same way."
While McDaniels and Adams are on the same page about getting him the ball more, the primary focus should be winning football games. It's unclear if Adams' head is in the right place.