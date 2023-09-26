NFL Rumors: 3 teams that should save Davante Adams from the Raiders
If the Las Vegas Raiders' season continues its southbound trajectory, here are a few potential trade destinations for Davante Adams.
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering prime 'Blow it up!!!' territory. A Sunday night loss at the hands of the offensively-suspect Pittsburgh Steelers was enough to send the fanbase — and star wideout Davante Adams — into a mild panic.
"I don’t got time to wait around," Adams told reporters after the game. "It’s not my mentality to sit here and try to take all season to figure it out."
The 30-year-old has never won a Super Bowl and it's clear he lacks patience for the wayward Raiders, who look completely lost after three weeks. Adams has done his part — 25 receptions for 322 yards and three touchdowns across three starts — but Josh McDaniels' squad has struggled to find production otherwise.
Jimmy Garoppolo probably doesn't have it. Josh Jacobs looks like a shell of the player who led the NFL in rushing last season. And the defense... well, it's not where it needs to be. It quite possibly saved Matt Canada's job, which is a tall task.
If this simmering discontent boils over into a trade demand, here are a few teams who should be itching to save Adams from the clutches of Sin City's football purgatory.
No. 3 NFL team to trade for Davante Adams: Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few solid receivers, but the absence of Diontae Johnson has been deeply felt early in the season. It's fair to wonder if Matt Canada's offense will ever reach the level it needs to, but Kenny Pickett has managed a career record of 9-6 despite the trappings of youth. The AFC North is up for grabs right now, and Davante Adams could swing the pendulum in Pittsburgh's favor.
Adams has proven his ability to get numbers regardless of his QB. He thrived as Aaron Rodgers' go-to for eight years, but he transitioned seamlessly into Derek Carr's orbit in Vegas last season. Jimmy Garoppolo? It's the same deal. Adams will get his, it's simply a matter of whether his teammates carry their own weight.
Pickett is mistake prone, but he has a strong arm and his preseason exploits were enough to establish a strong foundation of confidence in the Steelers faithful. With Johnson expected to rejoin the receiving corps soon, Pittsburgh would have the luxury of lining up Adams and Johnson on opposite sides. Maybe Adams is the player who finally gets Canada's offense over the 400-yard threshold.
The Steelers are hovering on the competitive bubble right now, but a couple gutsy wins is enough to peg them as a team to watch. The Cleveland Browns have beaten up on Cincinnati and Tennessee, but not Pittsburgh. The Raiders are far removed from juggernaut status, but Adams has now seen firsthand what separates the Steelers from Sin City. Maybe Sunday served as a successful sales pitch.