Steelers Rumors: Nightmare flight, Matt Canada saves job, Minkah responds
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a nightmare flight after leaving Las Vegas. Matt Canada may have saved his job Sunday night. Minkah Fitzpatrick responds to bad call.
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Team plane delayed for hours after Raiders win
The Steelers boarded their plane back to Pittsburgh happy. Unfortunately, they did not stay that way despite a narrow win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night. During their flight, the team charter was forced to deplane in Kansas City. Burt Lauten, a team spokesman in the PR department, gave an update on Monday morning:
"Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas. Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today."
The relief here is that everyone on the Steelers plane is fine. Unfortunately, the players and staff were not allowed off the plane last night, and were stuck on the runway waiting for a new charter.
"After their team plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning, the Steelers remain on the same plane that left Las Vegas at roughly 11:30 pm PDT last night, waiting for another plane to get them back to Pittsburgh. Steelers were supposed to have landed in Pittsburgh about 5:30 am; their new arrival time remains uncertain," Adam Schefter reported.
Pittsburgh's nightmare travel night continued into the morning, though the team has since reportedly taken off in a replacement plane, scheduled to arrive in the Steel City this afternoon. Thankfully the Steelers don't have a short week, as they face the Texans in Houston next Sunday.