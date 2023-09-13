Steelers Rumors: Big Ben calls out Canada, Mike Tomlin blame, good injury news?
- Ben Roethlisberger calls out Steelers OC Matt Canada
- Mike Tomlin deserves blame for disastrous offense
- A rare morsel of good Steelers injury news
Steelers Rumors: Ben Roethlisberger calls out Matt Canada for strategic flaw
The Pittsburgh Steelers' exciting preseason rammed headlong into a brick wall in Week 1 of the regular season. Their first 'real' game featured the visiting San Francisco 49ers, who tore the Steelers' defense to shreds while holding Kenny Pickett's offense to a deflating 239 total yards.
A lot of the blame has naturally been laid at the feet of Matt Canada, Pittsburgh's most thoroughly disliked coach. The offensive coordinator couldn't get Pickett into much of a rhythm on Sunday, as the young QB completed 31 of 46 passes for 232 yards, one touchdown, and two costly interceptions.
In a new episode of his 'Footbahlin' podcast, Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger threw some thinly-veiled shade at Canada.
"I remember with Coach Randy [Fichtner], we always had like a go-to play,” Roethlisberger said. “It’s just like man, I’m a little off today. Maybe it was going no-huddle where like I was calling plays that I felt comfortable with or like two or three plays that are just like a ball out of your hand. Maybe it’s a screen or where I throw a ball to a wide receiver, and he breaks a 10-yarder. Let your playmakers make plays."
While one could view Roethlisberger's comments as good-natured praise for a former OC and a general strategy note, it's difficult to not read his comments as an indirect indictment of the Steelers' current play-caller. Roethlisberger has never been afraid to criticize members of his former team in purposefully circumlocutory fashion.
Roethlisberger then cited specific examples from Sunday's loss.
"Like today, I thought Kenny was a little bit off. A little bit late, a little behind, whatever it is. At some point, it’s like, don’t keep trying to make the plays. Let your playmakers make the play. Sometimes, that can get you into a rhythm. I completed two, three, four in a row. Now you’re feeling it."
Canada would be wise to heed Big Ben's advice. Whatever the strategy has been with Pickett, it's not working. There's no denying the young QB's talent, but he has more career interceptions (11) than touchdowns (8) and the game has not fully slowed down for him. If Pittsburgh wants to get the offense into second gear, getting Pickett into a more efficient mode needs to be the primary goal.