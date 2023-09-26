Davante Adams sends a clear message to Raiders about murky future
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams isn't happy with the team's current 1-2 start, and needs something to change in the coming weeks.
By Mark Powell
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams made his feelings clear about the team's current 1-2 start, stating that he doesn't have a ton of time left playing at this level to waste. Frankly, Adams is not wrong, as he's nearing 30 years old and, for all we know, could be leaving his prime momentarily.
Offensively, Vegas shouldn't have many problems. Jimmy Garoppolo is a fine game manager, and they have athletes at the skill positions. So why, then, are the Raiders dealing with such inconsistency with that part of their game?
“I don’t got time to wait around. … It’s not a personal thing,” Adams said after the loss. “I mean it is a personal thing, but it ain’t just about me. It’s not my mentality to sit here and try to take all season to figure it out. You use these early games like this to establish our identity. We’re not doing the things the right way to establish a winning culture early in the season, so we gotta do something to turn that around.”
Davante Adams makes it clear he's unhappy with Raiders
Adams never won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, and while the Raiders may be assembled like a postseason team, this is not the group the star wide receiver throught he was joining when he was traded to the Sin City.
No, that team included his friend and college teammate Derek Carr, who has since signed with the New Orleans Saints after the Raiders refused to bring him back last season. Adams is tired of the excuses.
“It’s not supposed to just be a week of talking about s–t,” Adams said. “We’ve got to go out there and do it. That’s the theme of this year is doing it. Not just talking about it and figuring out what we need to do. We did all that last year. This year we gotta be about it.”
If things continue to go south for Vegas, expect Adams to be mentioned in trade chatter around the deadline.