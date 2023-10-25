NFL Rumors: 3 Hunter Renfrow trades to get WR out of Las Vegas
Hunter Renfrow's days are numbered with the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are a few trades to get the talented slot receiver a fresh start.
The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner on Oct. 31, and one potentially active team is the Las Vegas Raiders. Now 3-4 on the season, it's do-or-die time. Vegas either needs to commit to the future or commit to the present.
One surefire trade candidate is 27-year-old slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. Only two years removed from a 100-reception and 1,000-yard season in 2021, Renfrow has been virtually excised from the Raiders' offense. He has eight receptions and 73 yards in seven weeks of action.
Not great, Bob.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Raiders and Renfrow are both motivated to get a trade done. Renfrow has "never been on the same page" as Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and it's clear another team would have more use for the Clemson product, now a full year removed from last season's spate of injuries.
Here are a few trades to land Renfrow and his $13.1 million contract in a new home.
3. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns' passing attack will remain limited so long as Deshaun Watson is the QB, but the Browns have a lot invested in Watson. It therefore makes sense to re-team Watson with his favorite college target. Renfrow made his bones alongside Watson at Clemson, and there's reason to believe the Browns' tepid offense would benefit from such a steady set of hands.
Renfrow struggled mightily last season in the wake of injuries, but he made the Pro Bowl in 2021. He's the ideal slot receiver on paper — a 5-foot-10 speedster who deploys precise route-running and sticky hands to control the middle of the field.
Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore provide adequate value atop the Browns' depth chart, but Cleveland doesn't have the deepest WR room. Renfrow should be eligible for a healthy target share, especially considering his built-in chemistry with Watson. Renfrow caught 11 touchdowns in two seasons next to Watson at Clemson. Perhaps he could reinvigorate the Browns' red zone attack.
Considering the contract specifics — Renfrow is due a healthy $13.1 million this season and $13.7 million next season, with a team opt-out option — it shouldn't take much for Cleveland to land him. He's a short-term investment on a contract the Raiders are making poor use of. So, it's a cheap boost to the Browns' offense to further help Cleveland's top-ranked defense.