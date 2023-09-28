3 teams that need to trade for Jrue Holiday as soon as possible
As the NBA prepares for a post-Damian Lillard trade world, it seems like teams will be lining up to trade for Jrue Holiday. What teams need him the most?
After Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Trail Blazers will look to move Jrue Holiday, some teams have been aligning themselves toward making a move for the all-defensive player. Holiday was acquired by Portland in the trade involving Damian Lillard.
Holiday isn't what he used to be due to age and injuries which means that his trade value will not be as large as it would have been a few years ago. Still, several teams in the Eastern Conference (minus the Bucks obviously) will most likely be finding themselves in a battle for Holiday's services.
Teams that need to trade for Jrue Holiday: 3. Miami Heat
It has already been reported that the Miami Heat will be interested in Jrue Holiday going forward. Obviously, the cost for Holiday will not be as much as it was for Lillard which might enable the team to move more quickly. The Heat could offer Kyle Lowry, filler and a pick to get a deal done.
They might not even have to offer Caleb Martin if they are able to add Jaime Jaquez Jr. in a deal. Jaquez could count as a draft pick so it might enable the team to only give up one another first-round pick if the Trail Blazers value the rookie. Adding Haywood Highsmith makes the deal work with the NBA salary rules and seems like a fair offer for both sides.
Holiday will probably not be able to create as much for his own scoring purposes as Lillard can but he can certainly create for others. Another positive for the Miami Heat could certainly not worry about playing defensive challenged guards with Holiday in the starting lineup with Butler.