3 teams that need to trade for Jrue Holiday as soon as possible
As the NBA prepares for a post-Damian Lillard trade world, it seems like teams will be lining up to trade for Jrue Holiday. What teams need him the most?
Teams that need to trade for Jrue Holiday: 1. Toronto Raptors
If the Trail Blazers wait a little while before trading Jrue Holiday, then the Toronto Raptors might be a good fit. Once Dennis Schroder becomes trade-eligible, the Raptors can start to build a package for Holiday centered around Schroder, Thad Young, Otto Porter, and Gradey Dick. You can add a medium size protected first-round pick if you want but this is a deal that makes sense for both sides.
The Trail Blazers would be able to get another young guard to fill out their bench, Schroder who could easily be turned into a second-round pick if traded to another team, and expiring contracts. The Raptors would have a starting-level point guard who would service their team without jeopardizing their entire future. For a team that wants to seem to wants to win-now without going all-in, this could be the move for them.