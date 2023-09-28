3 teams that need to trade for Jrue Holiday as soon as possible
As the NBA prepares for a post-Damian Lillard trade world, it seems like teams will be lining up to trade for Jrue Holiday. What teams need him the most?
Teams that need to trade for Jrue Holiday: 2. Philadelphia Sixers
Once the Sixers get their issues settled when it comes to James Harden, it can be assumed that they will have plenty of expiring contracts to trade. They will also have a extra first round pick or two that could be used to get a deal between the Sixers and Trail Blazers. At this point it's hard to get imagine a deal between the two sides due to the fact that the Sixers will most likely trade Harden before trading for Holiday.
Despite the Sixers most likely being focused on Harden's trade return, the Sixers need to plan for a post-Harden world. According to Kyle Neubeck, they are interested in trading for Jrue Holiday. This could be a very smart move for the squad and will help them keep Joel Embiid long-term.