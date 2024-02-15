3 teams that should capitalize on Rangers' reluctance to re-sign Jordan Montgomery
The Texas Rangers appear unlikely to re-sign Jordan Montgomery, which should encourage a number of teams still in need of pitching help.
1. Yankees can cement contender status with Jordan Montgomery reunion
The New York Yankees traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. If there is lingering beef, that obviously needs to be squashed. But, while Montgomery might not prefer a move back to New York, the Yankees' spending power outstrips the majority of MLB teams. If this boils down to a bidding war in a collapsing market, the Yankees can certainly get Montgomery on the phone.
Last season was dreadful for the Yankees, who couldn't muster enough consistent offense to offset the volatility of their pitching staff. Gerrit Cole won Cy Young and earned his second ERA title, but New York's other high-profile pitchers floundered. The Yankees gifted Carlos Rodon a six-year, $162 million contract last offseason. He rewarded them with a 6.85 ERA and 1.446 WHIP in 64.1 innings of action.
Simply put, the Yankees need help on the mound. The addition of Marcus Stroman is huge, but the two-time All-Star fell off a cliff down the stretch last season due to various injuries. Health is a major concern for Stroman, so another layer of insurance could go a long way for the Yanks. That is especially true with how dominant the top American League pitching staffs are. Eovaldi and Scherzer in Arlington, Verlander and Valdez in Houston, Corbin Burnes in the Yankees' own division with Baltimore. Simply put, New York could use Montgomery.
Again, the Yankees can afford to splurge on Montgomery without forcing him into a role that exceeds reasonable expectations. He would operate as the No. 2 behind Cole, a true workhorse ace that serves as a protective umbrella for the rest of New York's pitchers. Montgomery is reliable and durable. As the Yankees look to cement their status in the crowded AL East, this kind of move could push them past the Orioles, Blue Jays, and other aspiring heavy-hitters.