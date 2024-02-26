3 teams that should pounce on bridge deal for Blake Snell
Cody Bellinger is off the board. Now, Blake Snell is the focus of the free agent market, and these three teams should consider giving the reigning Cy Young a bridge deal similar to Bellinger.
By Curt Bishop
Blake Snell remains unsigned three weeks into spring training.
However, Cody Bellinger came off the board on Sunday, re-signing with the Chicago Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal with opt-outs after each year allowing him to re-enter free agency if he wishes.
Like Bellinger, Snell is a client of Scott Boras. With Bellinger signing a bridge deal, Snell could ultimately find himself taking a similar deal, and there are several teams who could take advantage of this opportunity by giving Snell a shorter-term contract with a higher AAV.
Here are three teams that could benefit from Snell's presence and should pounce on the opportunity to give him a bridge deal.
3. Tampa Bay Rays
Perhaps a return to where it all began for Snell could be in the cards.
The Rays aren't known for giving players expensive contracts, but for a shorter-term agreement, it's always possible.
Snell won his first Cy Young with the Rays back in 2018 and established himself as a quality postseason pitcher. It would be smart for the Rays to at least reach out to their former ace.
In fact, the Rays could really use a frontline starter. Even with pitchers such as Jeffrey Springs, Zach Eflin, and Drew Rasmussen in their rotation, they are without a frontline starter with Shane McClanahan out for the 2024 season. Tyler Glasnow is also gone after being shipped off to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Rays would have a much better chance at competing with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees for the top spot in the AL East with Snell in the fold. Snell's familiarity with manager Kevin Cash would also be a huge benefit.
The Rays won 99 games in 2023 but fell short in the Wild Card round against the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers last October, but Snell's potential return would be a huge asset for a team looking to remain in contention.