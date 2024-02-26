3 teams that should pounce on bridge deal for Blake Snell
Cody Bellinger is off the board. Now, Blake Snell is the focus of the free agent market, and these three teams should consider giving the reigning Cy Young a bridge deal similar to Bellinger.
By Curt Bishop
1. New York Yankees
The Yankees already have an offer on the table for Snell, as was reported by Mark Feinsand last week.
Perhaps the team has something else planned, even after signing Marcus Stroman to a two-year deal.
New York also needs another frontline starter to pair with Gerrit Cole, and if Snell is signed to a shorter-term deal, the Yankees would have a chance to boast both reigning Cy Young winners in their rotation.
If Carlos Rodon bounces back, then the Yankees will be a force with Snell and Cole at the top of the rotation.
But if Bellinger's shorter-term deal sets the precedent for the remaining Boras clients on the free agent market, the Yankees should be able to make this happen. Already having an offer on the table for him certainly can't hurt for the Yankees.
If Snell ultimately rejects the offer from the Yankees, then the team can always come right back with a shorter-term offer similarly to the one the Cubs gave Bellinger, and they should ultimately be able to do this.
We'll see how the rest of free agency plays out and if Bellinger's deal sets the precedent for what Snell may receive.