3 teams that should pounce on bridge deal for Blake Snell
Cody Bellinger is off the board. Now, Blake Snell is the focus of the free agent market, and these three teams should consider giving the reigning Cy Young a bridge deal similar to Bellinger.
By Curt Bishop
2. San Francisco Giants
The Giants already have Logan Webb leading their rotation, which is a good start for a team trying to return to contention in 2024. But they need another frontline pitcher to be considered a threat.
This is where Snell comes in.
The Giants have shown interest in Snell this offseason, and now that he may end up getting a shorter-term deal, this could be right in the Giants' wheelhouse.
San Francisco has taken some steps back after their surprise 107-win campaign in 2021, finishing 81-81 and 79-83 in the following years, respectively. But adding Snell would prove that President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi wants to win after missing out on free agents such as Shohei Ohtani, Carlos Correa, and Aaron Judge.
Taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers and reigning NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks is going to be a tall order, and the San Diego Padres also remain a solid ballclub. The Giants need to act and sign Snell in order to contend with the other three teams in the NL West.
They could be a dark-horse Wild Card contender as currently constructed, but they're going to need more to be a true contender.