3 teams who blew a golden opportunity by not signing Christian Wood
Christian Wood could've made a lot of teams better but after sitting unsigned for months, he landed with the Lakers on a two-year deal.
Team who should have signed Christian Wood: 2. Miami Heat
The Miami Heat are coming off a Cinderella run to the NBA finals as an eight-seed, but they did fall short to the Denver Nuggets in five games. The reason it was such an unexpected run to the Finals outside of the fact that Miami was an eight-seed was because the team was Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and a whole bunch of role players.
I'm not here to say Christian Wood is the All-Star caliber player he was a couple of years ago in Houston or to say that Wood isn't flawed, but the UNLV product can provide some scoring that Miami desperately needs.
The Heat were dead-last in the NBA in scoring, averaging 109.5 points per game. Part of that was due to injuries and part of that is simply due to their style of play, but Miami could absolutely use some scoring, especially after losing Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, two key contributors from their postseason run.
The Heat could've started Wood at the power forward position alongside Adebayo, or they could've brought him off the bench to be the backup center over Thomas Bryant or play the 4. Again, this is a player who averaged nearly 17 points per game in under 26 minutes per game. With Miami losing scoring they couldn't afford to, this would've been a nice way to add some more buckets to the rotation.