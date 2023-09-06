3 teams who blew a golden opportunity by not signing Christian Wood
Christian Wood could've made a lot of teams better but after sitting unsigned for months, he landed with the Lakers on a two-year deal.
Team who should have signed Christian Wood: 1. Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls might not have the ceiling that teams like the Cavaliers and Heat have, but they're another team in the Eastern Conference that will be looking to make the postseason and could have improved their chances with Wood.
Chicago is a team built around three really strong scorers in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. They have some nice pieces around them with players like Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, and Ayo Dosunmu, but depth is a real issue for this Bulls team.
Wood can fit in a lot of ways for this Bulls team. The best fit for him would've probably been off the bench either as a small-ball 5 with no Andre Drummond or as a backup 4 alongside Drummond. Wood's shooting and size would've allowed him to play either role, and he's simply a better fit for the modern NBA than a player like Drummond who has so many limitations offensively.
Chicago is a team that could've used another scorer to take some pressure off of their three stars, and Wood was a cheap fit.