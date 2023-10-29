3 Texas Rangers most to blame for Game 2 loss in the World Series
The Texas Rangers followed up their dramatic Game 1 victory with a flat performance in Game 2 as the lineup went limp and pitching left something to be desired.
The Texas Rangers may have supplied the fireworks in Game 1 of the World Series but Game 2 was a giant dud.
The Diamondbacks evened the series with a 9-1 victory on Saturday night.
Whether the Rangers partied too hard on Friday night after their dramatic comeback victory or just had an off night, these are the players and coaches most to blame for the loss.
3. Jordan Montgomery
All due respect to Jordan Montgomery, who clearly didn't have his best stuff and soldiered through it, but giving up four runs on nine hits and failing to log a strikeout in six innings of work wasn't going to cut it on Saturday.
It certainly didn't help that Merrill Kelly had a hell of an outing, going seven innings and allowing just three hits and one earned run. The pitching matchup straight up went the way of the Diamondbacks.
Montgomery and Kelly both pitched on Monday. Kelly went five innings against the Phillies while Montgomery pitched 2.1 innings in relief after starting last Friday. So it makes sense that the Rangers pitcher might have a bit less in his arm. Still, this is the World Series and everyone is pushing themselves to the limit.