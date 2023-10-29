3 Texas Rangers most to blame for Game 2 loss in the World Series
The Texas Rangers followed up their dramatic Game 1 victory with a flat performance in Game 2 as the lineup went limp and pitching left something to be desired.
2. Bruce Bochy
Going into the top of the seventh with the game locked at 2-1, Bruce Bochy opted to sent Jordan Montgomery back out there for another inning. He promptly conceded a double to Alek Thomas and an RBI single to Evan Longoria, who went on to score with Andrew Heaney on the mound.
The decision to stick with Montgomery bit Bochy on the behind and it looked like he essentially conceded the game from there. He declined to use Jose Leclerc, Josh Sborz or Aroldis Chapman, sending out Martin Perez in the top of the eighth. The D-backs blew the game open then, scoring four runs with two outs in the frame.
Saving his relievers with the game still in reach at 4-1 (remember, the Rangers came back from two down in the bottom of the ninth on Friday), absolutely contributed to the loss. With a rest day coming up, it was a questionable decision.
Of course, Bochy can argue he was conceding the battle to help Texas win the war. Truly judging the decision will come down to what the bullpen does in Phoenix.