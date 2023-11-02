3 Texas Rangers World Series champions who won't be back in 2024
The Texas Rangers just won the World Series. Despite their success, Texas is bound to lose some big free agents this offseason.
By Mark Powell
Rangers who won't be back: Will Smith
Texas Rangers fans rode the Will Smith roller coaster one too many times this postseason. Smith was an effective reliever in the regular season, and has plenty of experience to boot. Yet, Smith should not be relied upon as a long-term option in the bullpen.
World Series bullpen success should not blind Rangers fans -- this group needs some help in front of Jose Leclerc. Smith. meanwhile, gave Texas nothing but heart attacks this October. He is expected to be a free agent after this season and by all accounts the Rangers will let him walk.
Smith is a journeyman of sorts. He has pitched for the Braves, Astros and Rangers of late. Yet, there is a reason the two previous organizations did not hold onto him. Texas ought to take note of that.