3 Texas Rangers World Series champions who won't be back in 2024
The Texas Rangers just won the World Series. Despite their success, Texas is bound to lose some big free agents this offseason.
By Mark Powell
Rangers who will not be back: Aroldis Chapman
The Rangers knew what they were getting with Aroldis Chapman -- a player who was on the outs. Chapman rebounded quite well with the Kansas City Royals on a prove-it deal, so much so that he earned a trade to Texas for prospects. Chapman pitched well in Texas, especially in their postseason run.
All that being said, the relief pitcher market should be demanding. Chapman could reunite with the Cubs, his former team, or head elsewhere. There are too many potential suitors to suggest Chapman will return to the Rangers, especially considering they acquired him in the first place as a rental.
Chapman is no longer the elite, 103 MPH closer he once was, but he can still hit 96 on the radar gun and offers decent breaking balls to boot. He's not as predictable as he once was, and for that Chapman has earned a multiyear deal elsewhere.