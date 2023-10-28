3 things I heard inside the Texas Rangers clubhouse after Game 1 World Series win
Plenty of conversation centered on some big hits for the Texas Rangers, but there were also some other key factors to their Game 1 win.
By Kevin Henry
Evan Carter had some rookie nerves before World Series Game 1
The 21-year-old Carter had just 75 plate appearances during the regular season for Texas, but he has been showing out in the postseason and cemented himself as a big piece of Bruce Bochy's lineup.
Still, what Carter has faced in the regular season and the previous playoff rounds felt different than what he experienced in the hours leading up to Friday's Game 1, he said.
"This is probably the most nervous I've ever been for a game, and for a good reason," Carter said. "Before the game, it feels like three days passed by the time I was sitting in the locker room today. But once the game starts, everything calms down and that's what you're used to doing. You're used to playing and ball is ball at the end of the day."
Carter certainly didn't show any nerves once the game began, launching a first-inning RBI double to give Texas a 1-0 lead and following that with another double in his next at-bat. He finished the night 2-for-6, keeping his batting average at .311 throughout this postseason and once again showing that any rookie nerves before the game haven't translated to his play on the field.