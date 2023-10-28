3 things I heard inside the Texas Rangers clubhouse after Game 1 World Series win
Plenty of conversation centered on some big hits for the Texas Rangers, but there were also some other key factors to their Game 1 win.
By Kevin Henry
The Texas Rangers bullpen made a difference in Game 1 of the World Series
After Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi surrendered five runs and six hits in 4.2 innings of work, the Rangers bullpen took over and completely shut down the Diamondbacks, limiting Arizona to two hits and no walks over the next 6.1 innings of scoreless work.
Among those making a big difference was Jon Gray, who started all 29 of his appearances during the regular season but has been deployed out of the bullpen in the ALCS and World Series. The right-hander, another free agent signing that Texas spent money to acquire before the 2022 season, allowed one hit in his 1.2 innings of work but also struck out four, the second-highest amount for the Rangers behind Eovaldi's eight.
The moment was a full circle experience for Gray, who faced the Diamondbacks as a starter for the Colorado Rockies in the 2017 NL Wild Card game, but lasted just 1.1 innings and gave up seven hits and four runs as Arizona knocked the Rockies out of the postseason. Friday night showed how Gray has matured since that fateful night in Phoenix.
"I just remember being too much with everything," Gray recalled of his 2017 outing. "I tried to slow down and let my hand work, but I couldn't. Tonight, that was really my main focus, just to slow down, execute and get the pitches where I wanted them."
The plan worked as Gray threw 26 pitches, with 19 going for strikes.
"It feels great," Gray said. "That is what I've been waiting on, just getting a chance to show and really executing and doing the job. That means everything to me, to know I can still help this team out."