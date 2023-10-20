3 things I heard after Houston Astros evened ALCS against Texas Rangers
Four games into the 2023 ALCS, no home team has won a game yet as the Houston Astros evened up the series against the arch-rival Texas Rangers.
By Kevin Henry
ARLINGTON, Texas — And just like that, the 2023 ALCS is a best-of-three Lone Star State showdown.
Using the formula that worked well for them in Game 3, the Houston Astros jumped on the Texas Rangers early on Thursday night, then flexed their offensive muscles and relief pitching to keep the home team at bay in a convincing 10-3 win that knotted the series at 2-2. Whatever momentum the Rangers had after winning two games inside Minute Maid Park has evaporated as the Astros have shown the power of postseason experience over the last pair of wins.
Texas Rangers quote to know: Bruce Bochy
Perhaps it was prophetic when Texas manager Bruce Bochy answered a question about why Houston had played so well this season in Arlington, winning seven of eight combined regular-season and postseason games inside Globe Life Field.
"Seems like we make more mistakes here, to be honest," Bochy said about Houston's dominance in the Metroplex. "That's what I see. Going back and going through the games, we're just not quite executing as well."
That continued on Thursday night as Texas starter Andrew Heaney, who Bochy said was good to go for 75-80 pitches, lasted just 22 pitches and didn't make it out of the first inning. Heaney surrendered hits to the first four Houston batters and it was 3-0 before Texas could record an out.
"It was evident that Andrew was a little bit off," Bochy said. "Four hits and a walk there in the first inning, three runs. I was trying to stick with him but once he walked (Chas) McCormick, I had (Dane) Dunning ready and, where they were in the order, I was trying to keep it where it was at three runs, which Dane did."