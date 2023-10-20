3 things I heard after Houston Astros evened ALCS against Texas Rangers
Four games into the 2023 ALCS, no home team has won a game yet as the Houston Astros evened up the series against the arch-rival Texas Rangers.
By Kevin Henry
Houston Astros quote to know: Mauricio Dubon
"For me, I'm happy to be in the lineup. I don't care where I hit," Dubon said. "I have good hitters behind me and in front of me, everywhere. It's a pretty good feeling, getting in there and executing and setting the table for those guys."
In a lineup with big names, Dubon has perhaps been one of the storylines going very under the radar this postseason for the Astros. The center fielder went 2-for-5 out of the two hole on Thursday night, scoring two runs. That performance actually lowered his postseason batting average, dropping it to .471 (8-for-17). All eight hits have been singles and he only has one RBI, but getting on base has paid dividends for Houston as he has scored three runs over the last two games, helping the Houston offense find itself once it arrived in Arlington.
The 29-year-old Dubon has certainly established himself in the Houston lineup and his hot stretch in October has allowed the lineup to be stretched even further, something that could cause problems for Rangers pitching moving forward.