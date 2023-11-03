3 Titans to blame for losing winnable game vs. Steelers
The Tennessee Titans had a real chance to pick up a win in Pittsburgh but they came up short. Who didn't get the job done?
The Tennessee Titans dropped to a disappointing 3-5 on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Quarterback Will Levis looked solid again in his second start replacing Ryan Tannehill but this time it wasn't enough to grab a victory.
Even though the quarterback threw a game-ending interception, he's not one of the top three Titans responsible for the loss. Who is?
3. Eric Garror
Eric Garror was called into action with Roger McCreary out with injury. He gave up a 10-yard reception on third-and-six on the Steelers' opening touchdown drive. And it just didn't get better from there.
The Titans didn't put Garror in great spots. He got picked on last week against the Falcons and the Steelers picked up where they left off. But expecting him to be able to cover a guy like George Pickens in the red zone was a bridge too far. He was fortunate Pickens couldn't get a second foot down on the touchdown that was called back.
After that stroke of luck against Pickens, Garror was at least partially at fault for the Steelers' game-winning touchdown. On a play featuring a dropped pass by Diontae Johnson, Garror got hit with a holding penalty to move Pittsburgh half the distance to the goal.
The Titans defense across the board wasn't good enough on Thursday. They let a Steelers offense that has struggled all season get their run game going far too easily. And they gave up a late touchdown as a unit. So the loss wasn't all on Garror by any means, but he was the weakest link.