3 top-level starters Braves can still add after the Chris Sale trade
The Atlanta Braves only owe Chris Sale $500K after their trade with the Boston Red Sox. That means there is room to add at least one more top-line starter.
2. Braves can swing a long-awaited trade for Dylan Cease
The Braves retained tremendous flexibility with the Sale trade, which leaves the door open for a trade possibility that has been discussed ad nauseam all offseason — Dylan Cease. The Chicago White Sox are expected to move Cease eventually. He should have plenty of suitors, but the Cincinnati Reds recently dropped out of the running and the Dodgers are all full on pitchers.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman pitched the idea of dealing Bryce Elder (and stuff) for Cease. The 27-year-old Georgia native has two years of affordable team control left on his contract. Last season was a minor disappointment for Cease — 4.58 ERA and 1.418 WHIP — but he is one season removed from finishing second place in AL Cy Young voting. Considering his age and favorable financial situation, he would make perfect sense for the Braves.
The White Sox would, in turn, get an immediate Cease replacement in Elder, who made his first All-Star appearance in 2023. He fell off down the stretch, but Elder is 24 years old with more than enough upside to whet Chicago's appetitie. The White Sox want to rebuild and Elder would operate under far less stress for the Southsiders.
Cease would essentially assume Elder's No. 5 spot in the rotation. It's absurd to even think about, but firmly within the realm of possibility. The Braves still trust Charlie Morton, but he's beginning his last dance. Fried is soon to hit free agency as well, so the chance to retain Cease for multiple years is part of the appeal. Even if he is buried underneath all the talent on Atlanta's current roster, Cease would profile as an essential piece of the Braves' future.