3 top-level starters Braves can still add after the Chris Sale trade
The Atlanta Braves only owe Chris Sale $500K after their trade with the Boston Red Sox. That means there is room to add at least one more top-line starter.
1. Braves can go all-in and sign Jordan Montgomery
The Braves could shock the MLB world and sign Jordan Montgomery, who is arguably the best pitcher left on the market. Obviously Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young winner, is part of that conversation, but Montgomery's recent postseason success with the Texas Rangers could appeal to the Braves specifically. Montgomery went 3-1 in six appearances (five starts) with a 2.90 ERA and 3.90 FIP during the playoffs. The Braves will win plenty of regular season games. The next step is winning in the playoffs.
Atlanta would have an embarrassment of riches at this point. Most teams trim the rotation once the playoffs arrive. With Montgomery, the Braves would have five postseason-sharpened weapons on the mound. Maybe Morton, as he declines, gets moved to the bullpen once the playoffs arrive. But, Atlanta would have depth and optionality up the wazoo.
Montgomery endured a bumpy start to the regular season with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he flourished after a trade deadline move to Texas. The 31-year-old finished the season 10-11 in 32 starts with a 3.20 ERA and 1.193 WHIP. He managed 166 strikeouts in 188.2 innings pitched. Montgomery doesn't overwhelm batters with powerful heat, but his Pitching Run Value landed in the MLB's 93rd percentile, per Baseball Savant.
Montgomery is due for a pricey nine-figure contract — the kind Atlanta generally avoids paying upfront in free agency. That said, we saw the Braves make a push for Aaron Nola earlier this winter. The Sale trade dims the need for a player like Montgomery, but Sale's health is no guarantee and the Braves should be motivated somewhat by the Dodgers' aggressive spending. The Braves were unequivocally the best team in the MLB last season, but the result was a second round exit. That can't happen again.