3 trades or moves Raiders can make to embrace the tank for Caleb Williams
Would the Las Vegas Raiders consider tanking for Caleb Williams? Frankly, they don't have much to lose right now.
By Mark Powell
Raiders need to trade Davante Adams
Davante Adams is one of the best wide receivers in football, but he's been wasted in Vegas. Adams no longer has Aaron Rodgers throwing him the football, but it hasn't mattered. Whether it be Derek Carr, Garoppolo or even Brian Hoyer on Sunday, Adams has proven himself.
Adams made it clear this week he wasn't happy with his lack of targets against the New England Patriots in Week 6.
"I'm a human being and I have extremely high standards for myself in this offense," said Adams. "I'm sure people are thinking, 'They won the game, why is there an issue?' I mean, you see why it's an issue. Y'all should know who I am, know what I'm about at this point ... when you're a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses -- it's greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game. That's my purpose for being here. I'm not here just to hang out; I came here to win and to do it the right way."
That all changed with Hoyer under center, as Adams had an impressive statistical day despite the loss. Adams should be able to secure a first-round pick or more at the deadline from a team in desperate need of wide receiver help.