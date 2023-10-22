3 trades or moves Raiders can make to embrace the tank for Caleb Williams
Would the Las Vegas Raiders consider tanking for Caleb Williams? Frankly, they don't have much to lose right now.
By Mark Powell
Raiders should trade Hunter Renfrow
Hunter Renfrow had been one of the best slot receivers in the NFL, but he's taken a step back since McDaniels was hired. The signing of Jimmy Garoppolo gave fans hope they would see the Renfrow of old -- a reliable slot target who could take the pressure off the quarterback -- but he has yet to make much of an impact in 2023. Despite trade rumors surrounding the Clemson product, Renfrow has maintained a good mentality.
“Those rumors have been going on since last year, right?” Renfrow said, per The Athletic. “So, I knew this offseason, let’s control things you can control, and let’s be a great teammate. And if I do that, then the rest will take care of itself. I’ll look back at this time and say — whether I was traded or I wasn’t — it didn’t matter because I was being a great teammate and I was trying to make the most of my opportunity.”
All Renfrow can do is control his play on the field. The Raiders offense, now without Garoppolo until at least next week, is not utilizing Renfrow's potential. That much is clear, and Vegas should trade him for draft capital while they have the chance.