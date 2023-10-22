3 trades or moves Raiders can make to embrace the tank for Caleb Williams
Would the Las Vegas Raiders consider tanking for Caleb Williams? Frankly, they don't have much to lose right now.
By Mark Powell
The Las Vegas Raiders have some tough decisions to make as they fall below the .500 mark for the season after a loss to the lowly Chicago Bears. The Bears were lacking Justin Fields, and instead had to start Tyson Bagent, an undrafted rookie and former D2 quarterback. This is not to take anything away from Begant, but Las Vegas really ought to win that game, with or without Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm.
Yes, Vegas was shorthanded, and that is sure to be Josh McDaniels argument when he speaks to the media. Garoppolo is expected to be back for the Raiders next game on Monday Night Football after suffering a back injury in Week 6.
Still Garoppolo is not the long-term answer at quarterback, meaning Vegas should consider all of their options moving forward. Could they consider planning for next season, and perhaps embrace the tank for Caleb Williams?
Raiders should fire Josh McDaniels to tank for Caleb Williams
Josh McDaniels is coaching for his job. He is not going to embrace coaching with a less-talented team in what could be his final chance with the Raiders. If Vegas were to fire McDaniels midseason, it would be welcomed by a fanbase that is tired of mediocrity and questionable decision making.
McDaniels has always been a solid offensive coordinator. This is a job he can thrive at. Yet, the minute McDaniels is asked to take any more of a role, he falters, whether it be in Vegas or Denver. Just three weeks ago, owner Mark Davis got in a shouting match with some Raiders fans at a home game. Said fans wanted Davis to fire McDaniels, but the fiery owner told them to "smarten up."
Hopefully after a loss to the Bears without Fields in tow, he'll be more willing to listen.