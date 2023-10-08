3 unexpected NFL teams who should absolutely tank for Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams may be the best quarterback prospect to enter the NFL since Andrew Luck. These 3 teams may want to take advantage of a slow start and pivot to tank for him.
2. New York Giants
The big leap that the Giants were hoping to take in Year 2 of the Brian Daboll era simply hasn't happened. New York has been outclassed throughout the season, needing a miraculous second-half comeback in Arizona to avoid an 0-4 start, and their brutal early schedule has put the Giants into a big hole it may be too difficult to come out of.
One of the big culprits for the Giants' poor performance has been some regression from Daniel Jones, who had a breakout year under Daboll in 2022 and was paid handsomely for it. Jones' turnover problems have returned, which is not ideal for a quarterback getting paid $40 million a year, but it is important to note that the Giants can get out of the contract after next season with minimal salary cap pain.
If the Giants' brain trust isn't convinced that Jones is their long-term answer at quarterback, it would be irresponsible not to at least consider a tank for Williams, who could easily become the most talented passer to ever wear a Giants uniform. Daboll has demonstrated his ability to coach talented quarterbacks, as evidenced by his work with Josh Allen in Buffalo, and would love the opportunity to get his hands on a player as gifted as Williams.
Adding a young quarterback on a rookie contract would also give Giants' GM Joe Schoen the opportunity to continue adding talent to a roster that was heavily depleted from years of bad drafting by his predecessor, Dave Gettleman. The NFC East is beast and the Giants have the third-best quarterback in the division right now, so taking a shot that Williams can live up to his potential would make a tank worth it in the form of long-term success.