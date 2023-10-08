3 unexpected NFL teams who should absolutely tank for Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams may be the best quarterback prospect to enter the NFL since Andrew Luck. These 3 teams may want to take advantage of a slow start and pivot to tank for him.
1. New England Patriots
Throughout the offseason, it became clear that Patriots fans were hoping that the reason Mac Jones regressed in his second season was due to Bill Belichick's bizarre decision to replace Josh McDaniels with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as essentially co-offensive coordinators. The offense that the pair came up with was extremely mediocre, forcing Belichick to hire Bill O'Brien away from Alabama to give Jones a competent playcaller in 2023.
The returns haven't been good for Jones, who has guided New England to a 1-3 start that could easily be 0-4 if the Jets hadn't been terrified to try moving the ball with Zach Wilson in Week 3. Jones has also made his fair share of critical mistakes, throwing pick-sixes in back-to-back weeks that put New England in early holes as they were blown out by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 and fell behind the New Orleans Saints quickly in Week 5.
While it is true that Jones' weaponry leaves a lot to be desired, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that his upside isn't nearly as high as we thought after his rookie season. Jones' best-case scenario may be a career where he is an Andy Dalton-like game manager who needs a lot of help around him to win at a high level.
Belichick can still coach a defense as well as anyone in the league but the franchise needs to find a long-term answer at quarterback after being blessed with 20 years of Tom Brady. There is no chance this depleted New England roster can make the playoffs in the stacked AFC so Belichick would be wise to consider a strategic tank in order to ensure the Patriots can land Williams and restore their status as perennial contenders in the future.