3 unsung Eagles who deserve more praise after 3-0 start
The Eagles are undefeated in no small part thanks to the contributions of players who have proven their starting chops, stepped in because of injury or are just plain money.
Eagles unsung hero from 3-0 start: Jake Elliott
Special teamers often don't ge the credit they deserve. The importance of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott shouldn't be overlooked.
Elliott has been money for Philadelphia so far this year. He has just one miss on 10 total attempts and that was a 55-yarder against the Vikings. He went on to hit a 61-yarder at going into halftime of that game to make up for it.
The range of the kicker was also on display in Week 1. Since the Eagles offense couldn't find the endzone in the second half against the Patriots, they relied on Elliott to hit field goals of 56, 48 and 51 yards. In a five-point win, having a kicker who can reliably hit from that distance is everything.
Philadelphia's win over the Bucs was more comfortable but special teams was still a major contributor to victory. With Jalen Hurts dealing with an illness, the Eagles needed Elliott to boot through three kicks and he took care of business.
Look around the league each year and you'll see teams who have to hold their breath every time the kicker comes onto the field. The Eagles don't need to do that.