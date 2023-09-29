3 unsung Eagles who deserve more praise after 3-0 start
The Eagles are undefeated in no small part thanks to the contributions of players who have proven their starting chops, stepped in because of injury or are just plain money.
Eagles unsung hero from 3-0 start: Nicholas Morrow
When Nakobe Dean went down injured, the Eagles linebacker situation could have become a huge worry. But it hasn't, in part because Nicholas Morrow has stepped into place and played at a high level.
Morrow emerged as a key defensive figure over the last two weeks after being cut at the end of training camp and landing on the practice squad. Called into action in Week 2, he recovered a fumble and locked two QB pressures and a QB hit. In Week 3 against Tampa Bay, he was even more impactful with two tackles for loss, including a safety.
Talk about taking your opportunity when presented. Morrow went from having his career in question to starting games for a Super Bowl contender and looking like he more than belongs. It was clear he could be a productive linebacker with 116 tackles for the Bears last year but the 2023 version of Morrow looks like he's been unlocked in a defense that actually makes plays.
It'll be interesting to see what the Eagles do when Dean comes back, but for now, Morrow is the guy at middle linebacker and he's playing his way into a role for the rest of the season.