3 unsung Eagles who deserve more praise after 3-0 start
The Eagles are undefeated in no small part thanks to the contributions of players who have proven their starting chops, stepped in because of injury or are just plain money.
There are only three undefeated teams in the NFL going into Week 4 and the Philadelphia Eagles are one of them.
Not that it's a surprise. Philadelphia made it to the Super Bowl last year. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver AJ Brown and a formidable defense all returned with an eye on unfinished business.
But after three weeks, it hasn't all been about the start faces. There are unsung heros across the lineup who are due plenty of the credit for a perfect start.
Eagles unsung hero from 3-0 start: Reed Blankenship
Safety Reed Blankenship was one of the Eagles' top defenders in the season opener and he returned from injury on Monday Night Football to prove he's a legitimate playmaker in the secondary.
Blankenship intercepted Baker Mayfield in the first half, giving the Eagles a needed turnover to protect a seven-point lead. He also led the team with seven tackles, including six solo tackles and a tackle for loss.
The 2022 undrafted free agent started four games last year and impressed enough to enter the 2023 season as a full-time starter. He paid off the team's faith in him in Week 1 with 12 tackles and two pass breakups. That was no fluke.
Even though Blankenship couldn't play in Week 2, he's more than proven his worth in the two games he has played. Pro Football Focus grades him eighth among safeties in the league so far.