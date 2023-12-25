3 Vikings who should be benched or fired for falling out of the playoff picture
The Minnesota Vikings found out the hard way just how valuable Kirk Cousins is to their team.
By Mark Powell
The Minnesota Vikings have lost four of their last five games, and have fallen out of the NFC Playoff Picture. Per NFL.com, they have just a thirty percent chance of making the postseason following a defeat at the hands of the NFC North champion Detroit Lions. The Vikings end their season with games against the Packers -- who are also competing for an NFC Wild Card spot -- and the Lions.
Matters went from bad to worse on Sunday, specifically, as the Vikings suffered at least four significant injuries. Tight end TJ Hockenson, wide receiver Jordan Addison, linebacker D.J. Wonnum and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon were all injured, and Kevin O'Connell believes all four will be significant.
"I do believe so," O'Connell said. "I can't confirm any of those, but with two weeks left to go [in the regular season] ... we've got some really tough guys. We've got some guys that are all trying to battle their way back in there, but I do believe so."
If the Vikings fail to make the postseason, heads will roll, even if the coaching staff receives the benefit of the doubt due to Kirk Cousins injury.
Vikings need to point the finger at DC Brian Flores
Brian Flores is one of the more respected defensive minds in football, and for good reason. His work in both New England and Miami speaks for itself. However, the last two weeks have been a struggle for the Vikings.
Losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions occurred in part because of issues on the defensive side of the football. With injury struggles of their own at the quarterback position, Minnesota needs a strong defensive effort. Against Detroit, Minnesota allowed nearly 400 yards, including 143 yards on the ground. The same occurred against the Bengals and Jake Browning, who led a fourth-quarter comeback of his own.