3 Vikings who should be benched or fired for falling out of the playoff picture
The Minnesota Vikings found out the hard way just how valuable Kirk Cousins is to their team.
By Mark Powell
Vikings should punt on Nick Mullens and Josh Dobbs
Nick Mullens threw four interceptions against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, including one which handed the Vikings opponent the NFC North title. Mullens had two picks against the Bengals as well. Losing the turnover battle is never a recipe for success in the NFL, and Mullens is supposed to be a veteran signal-caller who can avoid such mistakes. Yet, that hasn't been the case.
The same can be said for Dobbs, who was benched in favor of Mullens for being too turnover prone. Dobbs miracle story following a brief stint with the Arizona Cardinals and subsequent trade to Minnesota at the deadline reached the only logical conclusion a few weeks ago. Justin Jefferson sent a clear message to Kirk Cousins, who is set to enter free agency, after the Vikes most recent loss.
“I really think it goes to show the rest of the world the type of player Kirk is,” Jefferson said. “At the end of the day, this is a tough league. … It’s tough not having 8 out there, the captain that he is, the leader that he is. He’s a great player.”
If the Vikings have learned anything this season, it's that Cousins has been surprisingly under-valued on this roster.