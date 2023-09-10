3 Vikings most to blame for Week 1 loss to Buccaneers
By Kristen Wong
Vikings to blame No. 1: D.J. Wonnum
In his first game with the Bucs, Baker Mayfield finished with 173 passing yards and two touchdowns against zero interceptions; he was sacked just once.
Against a wobbly quarterback like Mayfield, the Vikings have to increase the heat and put on the extra pressure. Danielle Hunter got the lone sack and also added a quarterback hit, but he can't be the only one putting in the work.
Minnesota suffered from Marcus Davenport's absence after the ex-Saint landed on the injury report for an ankle issue.
In his place, D.J. Wonnum struggled to pull his weight and finished with only four tackles. The rest of the pass-rushing corps behind Hunter looks concerning and may be in need of free-agent additions.
The Bucs possessed the football for over thirty minutes in the second half when they powered forward for the late lead. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores knew he was taking on an inconsistent when he joined the team this past offseason, and after Week 1's loss, the Vikings still have work to do on the defensive side of the ball.