3 Vikings most to blame for Week 1 loss to Buccaneers
By Kristen Wong
Vikings to blame No. 2: Kirk Cousins
Ah, Kirk Cousins. A multi-faceted quarterback who can, at times, be the chain-wearing hero for the Vikings or, at other times, be the cold-hearted villain.
Cousins went for 344 passing yards this game and generated scintillating chemistry with Justin Jefferson, as expected. That hasn't changed.
What is less palatable is Cousins' interception and two fumbles. Cousins saw the ball get knocked out of his hands in the Vikes' second drive of the game, and then he lost another fumble on the following drive when Bucs' Antoine Winfield blitzed him for a strip sack.
Cousins didn't play his cleanest game and also got picked off at the Bucs' goal line for what would have been a crucial go-ahead score.
The Vikings have seen Cousins win clutch games all throughout last season. After Week 1, it's clear the 34-year-old quarterback could have done better.