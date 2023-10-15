3 trade partners for 3 Vikings fire sale targets not named Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins isn't the only Minnesota Vikings player who could be available at the NFL trade deadline, and Super Bowl contenders could be lining up.
1. Buffalo Bills could trade for multiple Vikings veterans
Last season, the Buffalo Bills won 13 games and were one of the best teams in the NFL regular season, but they couldn't quite cut the mustard in the postseason. Buffalo's fifth straight playoff appearance isn't guaranteed either, because, heading into a Sunday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants, they were a relatively mediocre 3-2.
It looks like the Bills need an injection of quality before the trade deadline in order to make sure they can keep up with all the quality teams in the AFC, with their biggest target being 5-1 division rivals, the Miami Dolphins. The Bills don't look as impressive as the Dolphins right now, but with the right move at the trade deadline, they could work towards changing that narrative by the time the winter months roll around.
Buffalo don't have a real need for Harrison Smith with Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde at safety, but they could use another great pass rusher to help Leonard Floyd off one edge.
Ed Oliver has also been a standout with 9 QB hits from the defensive tackle position, but you can never have too many elite pass rushers in the NFL. Loading up the defensive line can end up being a great equalizer in the postseason, and two great edge rushers tend to have a synergistic effect. That's because offenses don't know what to do. They can't double-up with linemen or shift personnel to one side, because that will leave them precariously vulnerable to the other edge rusher.
As for K.J. Osborn at wide receiver, he makes sense as a trade target, too, because of how dynamic the offense is with Josh Allen under center. The Buffalo Bills love throwing the football, particularly to Stefon Diggs, who is one of the NFL's best. Beyond Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Deonte Harty have talent, but the Bills could make it a quartet if the price is right. Osborn would immediately be the No. 3 receiver, potentially complicating defensive gameplans against Diggs further. Diggs could use that extra pressure off his back on the downfield routes.