3 trade partners for 3 Vikings fire sale targets not named Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins isn't the only Minnesota Vikings player who could be available at the NFL trade deadline, and Super Bowl contenders could be lining up.
2. San Francisco 49ers should trade for Vikings EDGE Danielle Hunter
Blaming the kicker is a convenient option, but scapegoating a player for not making a kick in a game against a team with less talent than them is probably not the best course of action. The San Francisco 49ers remain one of the major Super Bowl contenders this season, which is a status they've enjoyed pretty much since Kyle Shanahan took the job.
San Francisco aim to have the best defense in the NFL and the best possible supporting cast, because Brock Purdy has his limitations under center. The 49ers are now 5-1 after that disappointing loss to the Cleveland Browns, so while they are an excellent team, the shadow of doubt exists regarding their ability to be the absolute best team in the NFL come February.
A legitimate superstar pass rusher like Danielle Hunter could help seal the 49ers' status as the top team to watch. Hunter is already sitting on six sacks this season, so imagine combining his qualities with the powerful Nick Bosa. The 49ers, with their strong anchors up front, could overwhelm any offensive line in the NFL. Pressure wins championships, as so many successful teams can attest over the years. A player like Hunter is worth the investment.
Harrison Smith wouldn't be a bad addition at all to help shore up the secondary and add veteran leadership, especially since Smith is someone capable of fulfilling pretty much any role at safety. Secondary depth is another area that makes or breaks teams in the postesason. And on the subject of depth, K.J. Osborn could give Purdy another option, as the 49ers may need one more wideout to be sure of their unit. Injuries can hit at the worst times, so thinking ahead and adding depth before the trade deadline can really pay off in January and February.