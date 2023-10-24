3 Vikings who played their way off the trade block in MNF win over 49ers
With a big win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Minnesota Vikings may not be making as many moves as we thought they would as the NFL trade deadline approaches.
By Luke Norris
Danielle Hunter, EDGE
As three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter will be an unrestricted free agent following this season and is likely to command a monster contract, he was the subject of trade rumors before the Vikings' 2023 season even began.
Those rumors have continued to swirl as the campaign has progressed -- and for good reason. Not only is the soon-to-be 29-year-old the best pass rusher in Minnesota, but he's one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, as evidenced by the fact that he leads the league in sacks with nine.
Tied with T.J. Watt coming into Monday night's matchup, Hunter moved into the solo lead with a sack on Purdy early in the third quarter. The sack, the 80th of his career, also moved him into seventh on the all-time franchise list ahead of Everson Griffen (79.5).
One would think Minnesota wouldn't accept anything less than a first-round pick for Hunter. And even that may not be enough at this point. The Vikings have a tough decision to make before the 4:00 p.m. Eastern deadline on October 31, but all signs now point to the eight-year Viking staying put.