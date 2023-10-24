3 Vikings who played their way off the trade block in MNF win over 49ers
With a big win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Minnesota Vikings may not be making as many moves as we thought they would as the NFL trade deadline approaches.
By Luke Norris
Jordan Hicks, LB
Playing the second and final year of the two-year/$10 million contract he signed with the Vikings ahead of the 2022 campaign, linebacker Jordan Hicks was the subject of several trade rumors during Minnesota's woeful start.
And seeing how the former Texas Longhorn is 31 years old and will soon hit free agency, it made sense. But Monday night's win changes things. And Hicks was certainly instrumental in the victory over San Francisco, recording eight tackles, second only to Camryn Bynum's nine. Bynum, of course, also intercepted Brock Purdy twice in the fourth quarter, the second sealing the win.
But back to Hicks.
Since Brian Flores took over as defensive coordinator, Hicks has arguably flourished more than anyone, which is perhaps why he's the team's green dot on defense and orchestrates the calls on the field.
Hicks, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles a few years back, is widely respected throughout the league and would undoubtedly make any defense better. And the Vikings likely would have gotten a decent haul in return for his services.
But with Minnesota now firmly back in the mix for a playoff spot, his leadership, both in the locker room and on the field, will be crucial for the Vikings over their final 10 games.