3 Vikings who played their way off the trade block in MNF win over 49ers
With a big win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Minnesota Vikings may not be making as many moves as we thought they would as the NFL trade deadline approaches.
By Luke Norris
Just two weeks ago, following a seven-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings' 2023 season looked all but over.
The loss to the defending champs dropped Kevin O'Connell's club to 1-4, leaving them three games back of the Detroit Lions in the NFC North. To make matters worse, All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson hit the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury, leading many to believe that management might be willing to move several players and simply start over.
Sure, the Vikings notched a Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears, but that's nothing to get overly excited about these days. Besides, there was absolutely no way Minnesota would get past the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, right?
But at the risk of sounding cliche, that's why they play the games.
In a stunning upset on Monday Night Football, the Vikings handed the Niners their second straight defeat with an impressive 22-17 victory, dominating all facets of the game as the offense recorded 452 yards while the defense forced San Francisco into a season-high three turnovers.
Now 3-4, the Vikings are just two games back of the Lions and are the No. 8 seed in the NFC postseason picture, sitting just a half-game back of the 3-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
And their schedule is quite favorable over the next five weeks as they face just one team with a winning record before their Week 13 bye. Truth be told, they could easily win all five of these games.
- Week 8: at Green Bay (2-4)
- Week 9: at Atlanta (4-3)
- Week 10: vs. New Orleans (3-4)
- Week 11: at Denver (2-5)
- Week 12: vs. Chicago (2-5)
See what I mean? At this point, Minnesota has to be seen as a playoff contender, which means we may not see GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah make as many moves as we thought we might as the NFL trade deadline approaches, at least not moves to break up the team.
Following Monday night's win, here's a quick look at three Vikings who are likely no longer on the trading block, starting with the most obvious.
Kirk Cousins, QB
Early on against the 49ers, it looked as if Kirk Cousins was in for another prime-time letdown as he threw his fifth interception of the season just three plays into the game.
But that turned out to be his only mistake of the night as he settled in and completed a season-high 77.8 percent of his passes (35-for-45) for a season-high 378 yards with a pair of touchdowns, bringing his league-leading total to 16.
Now, it was unlikely that the Vikings would have dealt Cousins regardless of Monday night's outcome, even if the four-time Pro Bowler would have waived the full no-trade clause in his contract. But had they dropped to 2-5, all parties certainly would have had to consider it.
But with Minnesota now back in postseason contention, the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent isn't going anywhere.
And as a bonus for you, we'll go ahead and say that any Vikings offensive lineman that was on the block is staying put as well. That group was brilliant on Monday night, as Cousins wasn't sacked once by the vaunted Niners defense.