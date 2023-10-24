Justin Jefferson gave Kirk Cousins new jewelry to rock after primetime showing
Justin Jefferson just had to get Kirk Cousins a shiny new gift after the Vikings upset the 49ers on Monday night.
By Kristen Wong
Another Minnesota Vikings win, another instance of Kirk Cousins leveling up in his jewelry collection.
The Vikings defeated the San Francisco 49ers 22-17 on Monday; Cousins threw for 378 yards and recorded two touchdowns against one interception and played a surprisingly good game against a stout 49ers defense.
Even more surprising? Kirk Cousins won in primetime, ditching Danny Dimes in the dust.
After the win, Justin Jefferson, who has been placed on injured reserve and won't return until Week 10, gave Cousins a "Top 10" chain to signify that Cousins was indeed a top-ten quarterback in the league.
Cousins joked that he had to get some of Jefferson's grills next.
Kirk Cousins adds "Top 10" necklace to his glittering jewelry collection after win over 49ers
The last time the "Top 10" chain made an appearance was in Week 1, when the Jets beat the Bills in an overtime thriller, and undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson was gifted the chain for his walk-off punt return touchdown.
Cousins didn't have a moment as climactic as that, but he did toss two touchdowns to rookie Jordan Addison, one of which was a 60-yard bomb to give the Vikings a two-score lead heading into the second half.
Cousins managed to pull off the win against one of the NFL's most complete teams without trusty receiver Justin Jefferson. That alone should get him deserved recognition, and leave it to Jefferson to make sure Cousins gets appropriately blinged up after the hard-fought victory.