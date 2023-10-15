Justin Jefferson injury update: Was IR placement too soon for Vikings star?
The Minnesota Vikings put star wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury against the Chiefs on Sunday. But some fans were wondering if they jumped the gun.
That's because Kevin Seifert of ESPN tweeted about seeing the receiver running through the Vikings locker room looking "pretty spry."
No one expects Jefferson to be 100 percent, but if he can move around well enough for reporters to talk about it, maybe the trip to IR wasn't completely necessary...right?
Justin Jefferson injury update: Vikings WR to miss at least four weeks
Well, Adam Schefter poured cold water on that idea on Saturday with a report that doctors believe Jefferson will miss four to six weeks because of the injury. In fact, the diagnosis is so clear that the plan is to test Jefferson in four weeks to determine when he can return to the field.
So IR was absolutely the right call. It was the only call.
The trouble for the Vikings is what the offense will look like without their star playmaker. Jefferson had 571 yards in five games, catching three touchdowns. He was on track to repeat the outstanding performances of his first three seasons.
Minnesota drafted Jordan Addison in the first round to serve as Jefferson's running mate. He's done well as a rookie with 19 catches for 249 yards and three touchdowns. However, it's asking a lot for him to be the focal point of the offense at this point in his career.
They also have TJ Hockenson and KJ Osborn, who have accounted for 254 and 166 yards respectively so far in 2023. Those aren't exactly inspiring options to be "the guy" for Kirk Cousins.
The Vikings are on the road against the Bears on Sunday then host the 49ers and then play away to the Packers and Falcons. They can't expect to have Jefferson back until the Nov. 12 game against the Saints at the earliest.