3 ways the Miami Dolphin can break their playoff win drought next season
The Dolphins have plenty of style, but they need to add substance next year to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
1. Replace Isaiah Wynn with a superior option
Signing Isaiah Wynn to a one-year, $2.3 million deal was an understandable gamble by the Dolphins front office. It did not work out. Miami slid the former left tackle inside to guard and he was regularly overwhelmed by opposing defensive lineman.
The good news for Dolphins fans is that Wynn is headed for free agency. It's imperative that Miami lets him leave without a second thought. He'll be lucky to stay in the NFL if he repeats his weak performance from last season.
It's very possible the Dolphins might look to add a new starting guard with their aforementioned first-round pick. Troy Fautaunu could be an intriguing option if he is still on the board at No. 21. He has the versatility to start inside at guard before moving to tackle if the Dolphins want him to in subsequent seasons.
There's also a strong chance that Miami can find a massive upgrade over Wynn via free agency. Someone like Will Hernandez might give the team a bit of much-needed nastiness up front. It shouldn't take much in terms of resources for the Dolphins to secure a massive upgrade over Wynn this offseason.